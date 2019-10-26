Raheem Sterling, Manchester City Dominate Aston Villa in Premier League Match

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to move back into second in the Premier League table, three points back from leaders Liverpool.

The title holders were frustrated by Villa for the first 45 minutes and headed in at the break with the score still 0-0.

However, Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock immediately after half-time before goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan made it a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola's side.

Fernandinho was sent off three minutes from time for a second bookable offence. His dismissal had no impact on Saturday's game, but his subsequent suspension could cause the City manager a headache as he is lacking in centre-back options.

Sterling was sharp from the off, setting up Gabriel Jesus for the first chance of the match in the sixth minute, which the Brazilian shot narrowly wide.

Villa did well to respond to City's early pressure, and they restricted the hosts' chances effectively.

The only save of real significance Tom Heaton was forced into in the opening half came from Joao Cancelo's 30-yard left-footed effort in the 22nd minute.

And Dean Smith's side had some chances of their own on the counter-attack, most notably John McGinn's shot, which drew a decent save from Ederson just before the half-hour.

All Villa's good work was undone in the first minute after half-time, though, when Sterling put City ahead to continue his remarkable form:

It was route one football that broke Villa's resolve in the end, with Ederson punting the ball forward, Jesus flicking it on and Sterling slotting home:

Controversy surrounded City's second in the 64th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne swung the ball in right-footed from the left, and it ended up in the net having seemingly missed everyone.

David Silva wheeled away in celebration, though, indicating he got a faint touch, which could have led to the goal being ruled out for offside.

After a long review from the VAR, the goal stood:

And moments later, Gundogan made it 3-0 with a brilliant scissor kick from 12 yards after Villa failed to clear their lines.

City could have had more goals, but Heaton was on hand to save twice from substitute Phil Foden in the closing stages, and Jesus was also denied by the crossbar.

Ferandinho's dismissal came in the 87th minute after a needless challenge:

It was not what Guardiola will have wanted given his defensive shortages, but he will be happy his City side got the result they needed to keep the pressure on Liverpool.

What's Next?

City are back in action on Tuesday when they host Southampton, fresh from their humiliating 9-0 loss to Leicester City, in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Villa, meanwhile, play Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the same competition on Wednesday.