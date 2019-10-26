WWE Isn’t Delivering for Fox and More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The disconnect between the price Fox paid for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and the product it has received in exchange continued to boggle the mind this week as the mot recent broadcast failed to ignite any real excitement among fans.

The slow and steady build to Crown Jewel on Halloween continued Friday, spawning one positive: Sami Zayn's incredible work as mouthpiece for intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Otherwise, the show lacked fire and continued to present Kofi Kingston in a way that would suggest he never lost the WWE Championship in a humiliating fashion as recently as October 4.

Now, dive deeper into the Fox broadcast, including Zayn's excellence and Kingston's disappointing non-reaction to his title loss, with this recap of Friday's show.