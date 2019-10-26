World Series 2019: Odds, Score Prediction for Astros vs. Nationals Game 4

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Houston Astros avoided a likely insurmountable 3-0 deficit in the 2019 World Series with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday night. Now they'll try to level MLB's championship series at two wins apiece with a second straight road win at Nationals Park on Saturday.

Washington, which survived the NL Wild Card Game with a triumph over the Milwaukee Brewers, had won eight consecutive games dating back to its NLDS clash with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nats swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS to reach the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

The Astros are attempting to capture their second World Series title in the past three years. They defeated the Dodgers in a dramatic seven-game series in the 2017 Fall Classic.

Let's check out all of the important details for Saturday night's Game 4. That's followed by a look at the updated odds, a preview and a score prediction.

Viewing Information

Where: Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:07 p.m. ET

Watch: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

World Series Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Game 4: Nationals -115, Astros +105

Series: Nationals -115, Astros -105

Game Preview

Although the Nationals came up short in Game 4, it wasn't a poor performance. They generated 14 baserunners (nine hits and five walks) against the Astros' pitchers, led by starter Zack Greinke. On defense, the Nats' bullpen—a source of much consternation during the regular season—pitched 3.2 scoreless innings.

The loss came down to a lack of a clutch hit or two (0-10 with runners in scoring position) and having their No. 4 starter on the mound in Anibal Sanchez (four earned runs in 5.1 innings).

"Tonight we were a little bit aggressive outside the strike zone," Washington manager Dave Martinez told reporters. "We took balls I thought we should hit, uncharacteristic of what we've been doing."

Game 4 could very well end up being the turning point in the World Series.

The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25 ERA) to the pitcher's rubber, while the Astros will resort to a bullpen game with Jose Urquidy (2-1, 3.95 ERA) getting the start.

A Houston victory would not only even the series at 2-2 but also set the stage for the team's three aces (Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Greinke) to pitch the remaining games on normal or extended rest.

Even though the Nats have their one dynamic one-two punch atop the rotation in Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, the Astros would likely regain favorite status with a win in Game 4.

Washington's plate discipline, which Martinez critiqued after Game 3, will be crucial Saturday night.

While Urquidy spent most of the season as a starter, splitting time between the Astros and the minor leagues, his last extended outing came Sept. 27 against the Los Angeles Angels. It's unlikely he's stretched out enough to pitch deep into Game 4.

The further the Nationals get into the Astros' bullpen, the better their chances to take advantage of some of the lesser-used, less-reliable arms.

Expect a contest that comes right down to the wire, and don't be surprised if the winner of Game 4 goes on to win the series, regardless of which team comes out on top Saturday.

Prediction: 5-4 Nationals