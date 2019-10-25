Antonio Brown Alleges Patriots Trainers 'Stole' Tom Brady TD Pass Ball

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Antonio Brown's New England Patriots career ended after one game in which he caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown on Sept. 15 in a 43-0 win against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots cut Brown five days later, and now the wideout claims that team trainers stole his touchdown ball, his lone score from New England quarterback Tom Brady:

New England cut Brown on Sept. 20. Brown had been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault by two women before he was cut. Mike Reiss of ESPN provided further details behind the decision to cut Brown:

"Text messages sent by Brown to a woman alleging sexual misconduct were viewed by some in the organization to have crossed the line, a source told ESPN. The text messages—which were reported by Sports Illustrated on Thursday and included a picture of the woman's children, which her lawyers called intimidating—were significant in that they were sent while Brown was a member of the Patriots, the source said."

An artist that Brown hired to paint a mural in his home told Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated that the wideout made "unwanted sexual advances" toward her.

Those allegations came after Britney Taylor, an ex-trainer of Brown's, said in a civil lawsuit that he sexually assaulted and raped her three separate times over a two-year period from 2017 to 2018, per Ben Shpigel of the New York Times.

Brown has denied the allegations.

As for the ball, Brown posted a picture of it on Instagram the day he was cut.

"One lucky fan can win this comment below," Brown wrote.

The 10-year wideout is currently a free agent.