WWE Hot Take: After a Nearly Perfect Debut, Street Profits Are the Future of Raw

WWE

"It" isn't some quantifiable thing in the wrestling world. Some Superstars have it. Others don't. It is easy to see when someone has "it." The presence of whatever "it" is creates legends like The Rock or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and creates anger among fans when WWE botches a chance at it.

The Street Profits have "it," folks.

The Oct. 21 edition of Raw featured the in-ring debuts of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford in a tag match against The OC. If we're being honest, it almost felt underwhelming in the grander scheme of main-event possibilities for the show.

Until the two got in the ring.

Before then, fans who skip NXT and just take in main-roster broadcasts only knew the Street Profits as the funny guys who cut superb promos backstage.

The match was good—but it isn't the focus. After they emerged triumphantly and were leaving through the crowd, Ford stopped as the show faded out and grabbed a fan's baby:

It sounds silly to highlight this, but it is a small example of the improvisation that sets the very, very top guys who transcend generations of Superstars above the rest.

How many WWE Superstars would run right past the baby to get in position for the show's scripted ending, celebrating with their partner and yadda yadda? How many wouldn't dare even consider it? And flip it—how many Superstars would fans be willing to hand their baby off to during a broadcast?

Admittedly, maybe this fan and the baby was a WWE plant just for this moment. Fine. Following that train of thought, the folks at the controls of WWE still think enough of the Street Profits to main-event them and put together this spot.

This isn't some "grabbing Vincent Kennedy McMahon's imaginary brass rings" moment. The baby isn't the whole point of the column. But if WWE rides these guys the way it should for a long, long time, that baby is going to be a part of WWE highlight packages for pretty much its entire life.

Because it sure feels like WWE is on to something. On a Paul Heyman-vibed Raw where it's clear he's trying to build for the future of the programming by promoting some of his hand-picked stars of the future, nobody comes close to the Street Profits, and especially Ford.

The match itself was great, and just listen to the call about two minutes in when Ford goes up to the top rope and secures the win:

These guys being great in the ring isn't anything new:

The crowd entrance, the skill on the mic and the improv all scream classic feuds on the way for these guys. The OC is good opponent fodder, of course, but imagine the Street Profits in a feud with the New Day or The Usos.

Down the road, and we mean far, far down the road, the two might go on some solo runs. But for now, the two are perfect together and just getting started.

Not every big debut for Superstars after coming up from NXT has worked so well, nor felt so important. And it's all a credit to Ford and Dawkins. Given WWE's handling of them so far and how they have performed, it's clear they will serve as a staple of Raw programming right at the top for a long time.

This isn't meant to undersell an Aleister Black or other upstarts, because Black especially is headed for massive things as a face of the red brand. But nobody comes close to the Street Profits thanks to the presence of an "it" factor WWE fans have just discovered.

From here, the only way to go is up.