Kelechi Osemele Reportedly Fined After Jets Rule Surgery an Unexcused Absence

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The New York Jets fined Kelechi Osemele for an "unexcused absence" as the offensive lineman underwent surgery in Boston on Friday to repair a torn labrum, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

The team did not approve of the operation, as it believes Osmele could play through the injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

