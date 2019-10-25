Kelechi Osemele Reportedly Fined After Jets Rule Surgery an Unexcused Absence

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Kelechi Osemele #70 of the New York Jets sits on the sidelines during their game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The New York Jets fined Kelechi Osemele for an "unexcused absence" as the offensive lineman underwent surgery in Boston on Friday to repair a torn labrum, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini

The team did not approve of the operation, as it believes Osmele could play through the injury.

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

Related

    Jaguars rule out 2 starting linebackers against Jets

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Jaguars rule out 2 starting linebackers against Jets

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Source: Jets fine Osemele for absence

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Source: Jets fine Osemele for absence

    Rich Cimini
    via ESPN.com

    Kelechi Osemele has shoulder surgery, Jets fine him for unexcused absence

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Kelechi Osemele has shoulder surgery, Jets fine him for unexcused absence

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Sources: Jets Willing to Listen to Trade Offers for Williams

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Sources: Jets Willing to Listen to Trade Offers for Williams

    SNY
    via SNY