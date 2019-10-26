Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Arsenal will be the betting favourites when they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium during Sunday's Premier League action.

Caesars have handed the Gunners odds of 20-43 to win, compared to 27-5 for the Eagles. A draw comes in at 37-10.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 a.m. ET. UK viewers can catch the action on Sky Sports Premier League or Main Event, and streaming is available on Sky Go. American viewers can tune in via NBC Sports Gold.

Both teams are coming off losses in their last Premier League outing, although the Gunners bounced back in midweek, beating Vitoria 3-2 in the UEFA Europa League.

It was far from a convincing performance, as the Gunners needed a late comeback to keep their perfect record in their group alive. Nicolas Pepe scored twice in the final 10 minutes.

Manager Unai Emery remains under pressure, and former star striker Robin van Persie isn't seeing any improvements from his old club:

Despite their up-and-down start to the season―Arsenal have four wins in nine Premier League contests―the Gunners sit fifth in the standings, just two points behind Chelsea. Crystal Palace have just one point less than Arsenal.

The Eagles have also won four matches so far this season, with their last two losses coming against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

They did not make things easy on the Citizens in their last outing and only lost 2-0:

Jordan Ayew is the team's Premier League top scorer with three goals so far. Star man Wilfried Zaha has yet to find his best form, recording just a single assist in nine appearances.

Arsenal have leaned heavily on striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this season. His seven goals is the third-highest mark in the Premier League―behind Tammy Abraham and Sergio Aguero, who have eight―and he's just one of two Gunners with more than a single league goal. Alexandre Lacazette has two, although the Frenchman has been absent with injury.

The Gunners will be hoping Pepe's breakout performance against Vitoria is a sign of things to come. The Ivorian arrived in a club-record transfer during the summer and could be the missing piece in attack that completes a deadly trident.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace