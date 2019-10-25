Report: Magic Ask for Timofey Mozgov's Contract to Be Removed from Books

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic have reached out to the league in an effort to get the remaining money on Timofey Mozgov's contract removed from their books under the league's career-ending injury and illness provisions, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Orlando acquired Mozgov from the Charlotte Hornets in July 2018. He never played a game for the team, though, and was ultimately waived on July 6, 2019.

Mozgov signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent in the summer of 2016 after helping the Cleveland Cavaliers win their first-ever championship the previous season. He spent just one season in L.A. before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in June 2017 alongside former No. 2 overall pick D'Angelo Russell.

He spent one season in Brooklyn before being dealt to Charlotte, only to be moved to Orlando shortly after.

The 7'1", 275-pound center underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in his January, an injury that caused him to never see the court in Orlando.

Prior to being waived, Mozgov was set to make $16.7 million 2019-20. The Magic opted to stretch his salary, though, in order to lower the cap hit for this season, per The Athletic's Josh Robbins:

That allowed the team to re-sign restricted center Khem Birch.

The 33-year-old big man has since returned to Russia, where he signed a contract to play for Khimki Moscow.

Mozgov played eight seasons in the NBA, averaging 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds for his career.