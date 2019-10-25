Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Wasn't a 'Championship Coach' with Lakers

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 10: Head coach Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Earvin 'Magic' Johnson during the 2018 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 109-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers improved with each passing season in their three years under former coach Luke Walton, but ultimately, he was unable to lead the franchise to the postseason.

According to former Lakers president Magic Johnson, Walton wasn't the right fit for the organization:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.     

Related

    Pat Bev Trolls Warriors Staff About Losing KD

    'Y'all a little different without KD, I see. ... Y'all cheated long enough. It’s OK. Y'all had a good run. Back to reality' (Yahoo)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pat Bev Trolls Warriors Staff About Losing KD

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Ideal Trade Target This Season

    Realistic trade ideas for your team

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Ideal Trade Target This Season

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Need LeBron James to Evolve

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Need LeBron James to Evolve

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Draymond: 'We F--king Sucked'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Draymond: 'We F--king Sucked'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report