Jimmy Uso's DUI Arrest Video Shows WWE Superstar's Dangerous Driving

TMZ Sports obtained and released police dashcam footage of WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso's July DUI arrest in Escambia County, Florida, on Friday.

As seen in the video, Uso was driving erratically and swerving within his lane. He even crossed over the double yellow line at one point before an officer pulled him over and arrested him:

The officer told Uso that he was driving 86 mph in a 45 mph zone, and when asked if he had been drinking, Uso said he had only consumed a glass of wine at dinner.

The arresting officer later said that Uso smelled of alcohol so badly that he had to roll the window down on the way to county jail.

Uso is set to appear in court for a hearing regarding the DUI next week.

Since Uso's July 25 arrest, he has appeared only once on WWE programming. On the July 29 edition of Raw, Uso and his twin brother, Jey, lost a Triple Threat tag team match for the Raw Tag Team Championships that was won by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Neither The Usos nor fellow WWE Superstar Naomi, Jimmy's wife, were included in the recent WWE draft, and it is unclear when they will return or which brand they will join.

The 34-year-old Jimmy has been arrested twice this year. He was previously taken into custody during a traffic stop in Michigan in February after allegedly acting aggressively toward police. Uso accepted a plea deal in that case and paid a $450 fine.

With six reigns as tag team champions in WWE, The Usos are among the most decorated and successful duos of all time.

They are also the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and cousins of The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Having debuted on WWE's main roster in 2010, The Usos are coming up on their 10-year anniversary with the company.