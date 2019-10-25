Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Brandon Williams 'Brave as a Lion' for Manchester United

MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Brandon Williams' performance in the Red Devils' 1-0 UEFA Europa League win over Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.

Williams, who made his fourth first-team appearance for the Red Devils and second start, won the penalty that Anthony Martial converted to decide the game.

Per Goal, Solskjaer said Williams has "been fantastic in the few games he's played, the boy has no fear, he's as brave as a lion and he got us the win."

"Brandon has an absolutely great attitude, the boy is gonna be a top, top player," he added.

In his post-match interview with BT Sport, the Norwegian said the left-back was "absolutely exceptional" and also praised fellow academy graduate James Garner, who made his first start:

"I thought Jimmy grew into the game, better and better. We gave him some difficult passes in the first half in difficult circumstances but he handled it well.

"Brandon for me, was man of the match. He was absolutely excellent, so pleased."

The penalty came when Nemanja Miletic brought down Williams, who played as a wing-back, as he made a marauding run into the box.

Football Joe's Si Lloyd also enjoyed the 19-year-old's performance, while statistician Dave O'Brien shared the numbers behind it:

Left-back has been a problem position for United for some years.

Luke Shaw was bought from Southampton in 2014, but injuries—including a double leg fracture—have limited him to just 109 appearances in the five years since, and he's yet to live up to his early potential.

Meanwhile, former winger Ashley Young is 34 and not a specialist full-back, having been converted into one in recent years.

As such, there's plenty of scope for a player like Williams to make the position his own.

Aside from a brief cameo in the final minutes against Liverpool, the teenager's only senior appearances for United have come against Rotherham United, AZ Alkmaar and Partizan.

However, he has perhaps shown enough to warrant further opportunities, and he could be in contention to face Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday.

If he is given the nod and can continue to perform well, he could quickly find himself as the Red Devils' first-choice left-back.