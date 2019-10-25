Paul Scholes Says Arsenal's Mesut Ozil Could Be a Good Buy for Manchester United

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has suggested Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil could be a useful addition to the Red Devils team.

United laboured to a 1-0 win at Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, while Ozil was left out of Arsenal's squad for their 3-2 win over Vitoria.

Scholes told BT Sport (h/t MailOnline's Ollie Lewis):

"I can't understand that [Ozil's situation at Arsenal]. I think he's a player that can link a team together.

"I think he's got great quality. He's shown that in his career. He could be an answer short term, I don't know. I think that would be up to him.

"I can't see it happening, but I think he is a player that United could do with right now."

The Red Devils failed to register a shot on target in their last Europa League outing at AZ Alkmaar and hit the target just once against Partizan, when Anthony Martial converted his first-half penalty.

Scholes was critical of his former team after the match:

Squawka's Muhammad Butt wasn't impressed, either, and he noted United's need for a creative addition:

United's most reliable creator is Paul Pogba, but he's played just twice since August due to ankle problems.

Without the Frenchman in the side, the Red Devils lack the personnel to break down opposition defences.

That is something Ozil specialises in. The German is one of the most creative players in world football, having registered over 200 assists in his club career with Arsenal, Real Madrid, Werder Bremen and Schalke.

However, he has inexplicably made just two appearances for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery would not be drawn on why he was left out against Vitoria, per Mark Mann-Bryans of the Press Association:

Mann-Bryans observed during Arsenal's game that fans were calling for the German:

Ozil's skill set would go some way to solving United's problems. He could bridge the gap between their midfield and attack, and his ability to unlock a defence would give the team more options when they come up against opponents who look to sit back against them.



However, Ozil earns in the region of £350,000 per week at the Emirates Stadium, and United will be eager to avoid a repeat of Alexis Sanchez's costly and disappointing move from Arsenal to Old Trafford.

If the Red Devils had to offer similar or higher wages to secure his signature, he would be an expensive gamble.