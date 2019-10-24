Adrian Peterson Had to 'Hold Back Tears' During Ovation from Vikings Fans

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Adrian Peterson and the Washington Redskins lost 19-9 to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, but Vikings fans tried their best to cheer up the 34-year-old running back.

Following the game, he told reporters he had to "hold back tears" during a "special" and "bittersweet" moment after he moved into sixth place on the NFL's all-time career rushing yards leaderboard.

Peterson, who excelled with the Vikings from 2007 to 2016, received a standing ovation from those in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium once his accomplishment was announced:

Peterson had surpassed Jerome Bettis and LaDainian Tomlinson. The four-time All-Pro finished the game with 76 yards on 14 carries to bring his career yardage to 13,701.

Peterson strolled into the list's sixth spot on a 29-yard run midway through the third quarter:

Vikings fans got to enjoy the best of Peterson's career. The organization drafted him seventh overall in 2007, and he went on to rush for 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns while wearing purple and gold.

While he gained at least 1,000 yards on the ground in seven of his 10 seasons with Minnesota, his most productive year came in 2012 when he finished with 2,097 yards—just eight yards shy of Eric Dickerson's record for the most rushing yards in a single season.

After leaving the Vikings, Peterson had short stints in 2017 with the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints before settling in Washington last year. He finished 2018 with 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns across 16 games. Through seven games this season, Peterson has 383 yards and one touchdown.

Outside of Peterson, Vikings fans had reason to be in high spirits with their team improving to 6-2. Dalvin Cook, the league's leading rusher, rumbled for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Cook is the guy in Minnesota now, but the precedent was set by Peterson.