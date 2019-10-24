Redskins' Adrian Peterson Moves into 6th Place on NFL's All-Time Rushing List

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

This season has been a forgettable one for 1-6 Washington, but Adrian Peterson is using it to further establish himself as one of the most memorable running backs in history.

In Thursday night's matchup between Washington and the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson tallied 67 yards on 11 carries through three quarters and moved to sixth on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list with 13,692 yards (and counting):

The four-time All-Pro surpassed Jerome Bettis (13,662) and LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) in the process.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.