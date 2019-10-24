Shaq's Sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex, Who Died of Cancer, Honored by Inside the NBA

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: (L-R) Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley speak on stage during the 2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York City. 27111_001 (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for TNT )
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The members of TNT's Inside the NBA sent a moving message to colleague Shaquille O'Neal and his family after his sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, died Thursday at 40 years old.

Harrison-Jex was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

O'Neal was not on the show Thursday because he was with his family in Orlando.

Host Ernie Johnson stressed how much O'Neal loves his family and said, "when he struggles, we struggle with him because he's one of our brothers." Johnson explained Harrison-Jex has a son and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Florida A&M.

Charles Barkley sent his love to O'Neal's mother, Lucille O'Neal, pointing out she was there for his family when his mother died.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also sent his condolences to the O'Neal family and said, "it's times like this when we're all together" when discussing the league as a family.

