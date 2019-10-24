Lakers Rumors: NBA Players Believe Andre Iguodala Signs in LA After Buyout

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2019

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 12: Andre Iguodala heads to the tee during the first round of the 2019 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Jonathan Devich/Getty Images

Players in the NBA expect Andre Iguodala to become a Los Angeles Laker—if he can ever make his way out of Memphis. 

ESPN's Jackie MacMullan said she's spoken to four players who said Iguodala will sign with the Lakers if he reaches a buyout agreement with the Grizzlies.

"He's going to the Lakers. I've had four different players tell me that. Every player I talk to tells me that," MacMullan said on the Hoop Collective podcast.

Iguodala is in something resembling basketball purgatory at the moment, working out away from the Grizzlies while they attempt to find a trade partner for the veteran swingman. The Grizzlies have thus far refused to engage in buyout talks, hoping a team will give up a young player or draft pick for Iguodala.

    

