Nate Diaz Says He's Out of UFC Fight Night over 'False' Steroid Allegations

Mike Roach/Getty Images

Nate Diaz was expected to face Jorge Masvidal Nov. 2 at UFC 244, but he will not be able to fight after saying on Twitter that he was informed he failed a drug test.

The MMA star denied the allegations in a rant on Twitter (warning: contains profanity):

Diaz has never failed a drug test in the past but is a frequent user of CBD, including publicly. He previously passed all his tests surrounding UFC 241 in August, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, which saw him beat Anthony Pettis by decision.

The recent win was the 34-year-old's first match since splitting a pair of bouts against Conor McGregor in 2016.

He said in August the reason for the extended layoff was that "everybody sucks."

Diaz now had a chance to once again be part of a main event against Masvidal, who earned a five-second knockout over Ben Askren in his most recent match. The welterweight is 34-13 in his career and could've presented a challenge in the upcoming bout due to his aggressiveness.

Unfortunately, UFC will now need a replacement to help improve a card with few other big names.

Darren Till is scheduled to take on Kelvin Gastelum in the penultimate match at Madison Square Garden next Saturday.