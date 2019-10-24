TMZ: UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture Hospitalized After Heart Attack

John Sciulli/Getty Images

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, Couture "walked himself to the hospital on Wednesday after feeling something was off after a workout at the Unbreakable MMA gym in L.A. He was admitted and treated immediately. The good news, sources close to Randy tell us he's expected to make a full recovery."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

