TMZ: UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 20: Actor Randy Couture attends HBO's
John Sciulli/Getty Images

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports

Per that report, Couture "walked himself to the hospital on Wednesday after feeling something was off after a workout at the Unbreakable MMA gym in L.A. He was admitted and treated immediately. The good news, sources close to Randy tell us he's expected to make a full recovery."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

