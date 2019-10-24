Yankees' Brian Cashman on Not Landing Gerrit Cole: 'I Don't Regret Our Process'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 24, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: Gerrit Cole #45 of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch against the Washington Nationals during the third inning in Game One of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Despite missing out on acquiring some of the best pitchers in the past two years, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman doesn't regret how the team approached building its roster. 

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Cashman was specifically asked about not adding Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Patrick Corbin. 

"I don't regret our process... I think we have a strong, healthy process. ... I can sleep at night with the process we have in place," he said.

       

