Cesar Azpilicueta Praises 'Amazing' Chelsea Youngsters After UCL Win over Ajax

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2019

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 23: Cesar Azpilicueta of FC Chelsea controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H match between AFC Ajax and Chelsea FC at Amsterdam Arena on October 23, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
TF-Images/Getty Images

Cesar Azpilicueta was amazed by how Chelsea's young players handled the challenge of facing Ajax away in the UEFA Champions League. The Blues won 1-0 in Amsterdam on Wednesday after Christian Pulisic played in fellow substitute Michy Batshuayi to score.

Right-back Azpilicueta was effusive in his praise, per Press Association (h/t Andy Sims of The Independent): "To have the young lads playing in the Champions League in the capacity they are doing, with the quality they are showing, is massive. For them, the progression, to play at the level they are playing, is amazing."

Azpilicueta's words were echoed by manager and former team-mate Frank Lampard.

The 41-year-old hailed the win over last season's semi-finalists as a significant signpost in the development of Chelsea's youthful stars at this level, per BBC Sport: "The young players are still babies in terms of Champions League minutes, so this was a huge test for them."

Lampard has made a burgeoning youth movement the foundation of his first season in charge. The club's record goalscorer has trusted academy graduates such as 22-year-old striker Tammy Abraham and attacking midfielder Mason Mount, 20, to lead the team in the final third.

He's also turned to 21-year-old Fikayo Tomori in defence. With winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, starting the last three games in all competitions after returning from injury, Chelsea's future is looking bright.

More than just being a commendable philosophy, Lampard's faith in youth is also yielding positive results. The win in the Netherlands was the Blues' sixth in a row in all competitions.

It was also the first major test for a refreshed squad in Europe. Ajax entered the game unbeaten this season and in prolific form in Group H, following emphatic wins over Lille and Valencia.

Azpilicueta was aware of the challenge Erik ten Hag's team posed:

"We knew we were playing a tough team—they won both their previous games 3-0. We were confident in our game, we knew we had to play with high intensity, to be brave and to stop their attacking threat, and I thought we did well."

"We created chances, apart for the first 20 minutes when we were under pressure. I'm really pleased when we don't concede goals. We know we are playing against very good attacking players. They know how to play football."

Chelsea successfully stifled the Ajax attacking threat, with Azpilicueta and Tomori standing firm at the back. They were helped by Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic expertly screening the back four from the base of midfield.

The Blues' secure base kept Chelsea in the game long enough for Lampard's subs to make the decisive contribution.

Chelsea are taking key steps in the development of a team each week. Those improvements have them looking like a good bet to qualify for the next phase of the Champions League, as well as maintain a position in the Premier League's top four.  

