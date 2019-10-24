Arsenal's Unai Emery: Dani Ceballos 'Doing Great' but Too Soon for Transfer Talk

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Arsenal coach Unai Emery has said it's too early to consider a permanent transfer switch for Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos.

The Spain international moved to the Emirates Stadium on a 12-month loan from Los Blancos this past summer, but the Gunners boss has cooled talk of signing the 23-year-old beyond the end of the current campaign.

According to Chris Burton of Goal, Emery said the midfielder needs more time to adjust to Premier League football before a long-term decision is made about a permanent deal.

"I think it is too soon to say that. Ceballos is doing great things here, he is playing regularly.

Of course I know he has a lot of potential and I think this is just the beginning.

But, always, all the players need time to adapt to the Premier League. He's in that process and I really want to accelerate it.

We are trying to use that energy and enthusiasm reflected in the way we want to play.

He has had some good games, sometimes it's not been easy for him. But I think that's normal.

But I think it's too soon to say that we want to incorporate him in different conditions."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ceballos has been broken in gently by the Gunners, starting only five Premier League games and coming off the bench four times.

The player opened his goalscoring account for Arsenal in the 4-0 UEFA Europa League victory on October 3 over Standard Liege.

Emery added that the midfielder has time to become more influential in North London, and he is pleased to have him in his squad.

"We are only in October, still a long way to take that process," Emery said. "The ultimate goal for me with Ceballos is that he can bring us all his potential and help us to achieve all our goals as a team, with more positive performances. We are more than happy to count on him."

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Per Burton, Arsenal reportedly had been interested in negotiating an early £30 million deal with Madrid for the player. However, Emery's latest comments suggest Arsenal will wait and see how the Spaniard develops in the months ahead.

Ceballos is a mercurial talent who can tactically play multiple positions through the centre, but with Arsenal appearing unsettled in recent matches, it could take an extended period for the former Real Betis player to claim a regular starting role.

The Gunners face Vitoria Guimaraes on Thursday in the Europa, and Ceballos is expected to gain additional playing time during the English club's exploits in cup competitions.