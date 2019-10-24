Europa League Results 2019: Updated Tables, Scores After Thursday's Group Games

Marko Drobnjakovic/Associated Press

Manchester United earned a 1-0 win at Partizan Belgrade after an Anthony Martial penalty on Thursday in the 2019 UEFA Europa League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers grabbed their second win in Group K with a 2-1 victory at Slovan Bratislava.

Rangers earned a 1-1 draw against Porto on the road to claim a point in Group G, while Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach played out a 1-1 draw in Italy.

Arsenal host Vitoria Guimaraes during Thursday's evening matches.

Thursday's Results and Remaining Fixtures

Group A

FK Qarabag 2-2 APOEL Nicosia

Sevilla vs. Dudelange (8 p.m. BST)

Group B

Dynamo Kiev vs. Copenhagen (8 p.m. BST)

Malmo vs. Lugano (8 p.m. BST)

Group C

Getafe vs. Basel (8 p.m. BST)

Trabzonspor vs. Krasnodar (8 p.m. BST)

Group D

PSV Eindhoven vs. LASK (8 p.m. BST)

Sporting CP vs. Rosenborg (8 p.m. BST)

Group E

Celtic vs. Lazio (8 p.m. BST)

Rennes vs. CFR Cluj (8 p.m. BST)

Group F

Arsenal vs. Vitoria Guimaraes (8 p.m. BST)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Standard Liege (8 p.m. BST)

Group G

Porto 1-1 Rangers

Young Boys 2-0 Feyenoord

Group H

CSKA Moscow 0-1 Ferencvaros

Ludogorets 0-1 Espanyol

Group I

Gent 2-2 Wolfsburg

Saint-Etienne 1-1 Oleksandria

Group J

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 Wolfsberger

Roma 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Group K

Besiktas 1-2 Sporting Braga

Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Group L

AZ Alkmaar 6-0 Astana

Partizan Belgrade 0-1 Manchester United

Latest Standings

Group A (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Sevilla: 2, 2, 4, 6

2. Qarabag: 3, 0, 1, 4

3. Dudelange: 2, 1, 1, 3

4. Apoel Nicosia: 3, 0, -2, 1

Group B

1. Copenhagen: 2, 1, 1, 4

2. Dynamo Kiev: 2, 1, 1, 4

3. Malmo: 2, 1, -1, 1

4. Lugano: 2, 0, -1, 1

Group C

1. Getafe: 2, 2, 2, 6

2. Basel: 2, 1, 5, 4

3. Trabzonspor: 2, 0, -1, 1

4. Krasnodar: 2, 0, -6, 0

Group D

1. PSV: 2, 2, 4, 6

2. Sporting: 2, 1, 0, 3

3. LASK: 2, 1, 0, 3

4. Rosenborg: 2, 0, -4, 0

Group E

1. Celtic: 2, 1, 2, 4

2. Cluj: 2, 1, -1, 3

3. Lazio: 2, 1, 0, 3

4. Rennes: 2, 0, -1, 1

Group F

1. Arsenal: 2, 2, 7, 6

2. Standard Liege: 2, 1, -2, 3

3. Frankfurt: 2, 1, -2, 3

4. Vitoria: 2, 0, -3, 0

Group G

1. Young Boys: 3, 2, 2, 6

2. Rangers: 3, 1, 0, 4

3. Porto: 3, 1, -1, 4

4. Feyenoord: 3, 1, -1, 3

Group H

1. Espanyol: 3, 2, 7, 7

2. Ludogorets: 3, 2, 6, 6

3. Ferencvarosi: 3, 1, -2, 4

4. CSKA Moscow: 3, 0, -7, 0

Group I

1. Wolfsburg: 3, 1, 2, 5

2. Gent: 3, 1, 1, 5

3. Olexandriya: 3, 0, -2, 2

4. Saint-Etienne: 3, 0, -1, 2

Group J

1. Roma: 3, 1, 4, 5

2. Istanbul Basaksehir: 3, 1, -3, 4

3. Wolfsberger: 3, 1, 3, 4

4. Monchengladbach: 3, 0, -4, 2

Group K

1. Braga: 3, 2, 2, 7

2. Wolves: 3, 2, 0, 6

3. Slovan Bratislava: 3, 1, 1, 4

4. Besiktas: 3, 0, -4, 0

Group L

1. Manchester United: 3, 2, 2, 7

2. AZ Alkmaar: 3, 1, 6, 5

3. Partizan Belgrade: 3, 1, 0, 4

4. FC Astana: 3, 0, -8, 0

Thursday Recap

Manchester United had to dig deep to beat Partizan in Serbia after the hosts turned up the volume in the second half.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made seven changes from the 1-1 Premier League draw against Liverpool, with Brandon Williams and James Garner starting for the Red Devils.

The victory was Solskjaer's first since becoming the permanent coach at Old Trafford, but United captured the three points with their only shot on target.

Martial returned to the starting XI for the first time since August after injury, with the France international hittting the winner from the penalty spot after Williams was fouled in the box.

The young full-back burst into the area two minutes before half-time, and Nemanja Miletic brought down the 19-year-old.

The hosts were inspired in the second half, forcing United onto the back foot for the rest of the game.

United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was busy throughout the match, but the Argentina international kept a clean sheet.

Wolves fought back from a goal down to move up to second in Group K.

Slovan Bratislava earned an 11th-minute advantage from Andraz Sporar's deflected effort, but the Premier League side rallied.

Romain Saiss levelled the score for the visitors after 58 minutes and Raul Jimenez's penalty five minutes later was the winner. The Mexican had been fouled by Vernon de Marco in the box, and the Wolves No. 9 composed himself to strike from the spot.

Diogo Jota was given his marching orders with three minutes remaining after gaining a second yellow card.