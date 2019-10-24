Jaguars' Marcell Dareus Reportedly to Undergo Surgery for Core-Muscle Injury

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is reportedly set to undergo surgery for a core-muscle injury Thursday and will need between four and six weeks of recovery time.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update.

Dareus suffered the injury Sunday during the team's Week 7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He previously missed the Jags' Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with an elbow injury.

The 29-year-old University of Alabama product has tallied 13 combined tackles in six appearances this season.

The 6'3", 331-pound tackle faced internal discipline from the Jaguars after being cited for marijuana possession in early October.

Dareus is in his third year with Jacksonville after six seasons and two Pro Bowl selections as a member of the Buffalo Bills, who selected him with the third overall pick in the 2011 draft.

The best-case scenario based on the initial timetable would see him return for the Jags' Week 12 game against AFC South rival Tennessee.

Taven Bryan and Dontavius Russell should both see more playing time alongside Abry Jones at tackle until Dareus is cleared to return.