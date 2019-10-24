Raheem Sterling: Increased 'Maturity' Key to Prolific Form for Manchester City

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling thinks an increase in maturity has been one of the key factors behind his remarkable goalscoring.

The England international has enjoyed an extraordinary couple of campaigns and has started the 2019-20 season in red-hot form for his team. On Tuesday, Sterling was on the scoresheet three times for City when they romped to a 5-1 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.

After the game, Sterling was asked why he believes he's been able to make significant strides as a footballer and a goalscorer, per David Anderson of the Daily Mirror:

"One thing is age. I was 19 or 20 when I came to City and I was nowhere near the maturity level I am now. Another is being in a good team, and then the final thing is down to yourself, it's what you want to do in football.

"Do you want to be a winger who takes 10 people on and delivers nothing or do you want to be someone who helps win games for your team? I think all that comes with maturity. I keep learning each day to be better at it and to be involved in the game and be effective."

Sterling ran riot at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, showing his creative talents in the first period and his goalscoring ability after the break:

Per City broadcaster Steven McInerney, the winger has amassed an impressive total of goals and assists already this season:

The hat-trick was a perfect summation of the player Sterling has become, as he netted different types of goals on the night.

The first and third came after the former Liverpool man used intelligent movement to find space in the penalty area and finish like a poacher. The second saw him dribble past a hapless defender and slam the ball past the Atalanta goalkeeper.

Under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola, the 24-year-old has become one of the most effective attackers in the world. As Sterling noted himself, there's also been a personal development that's aided him in making strides on the field.

Per Sky Sports Statto, the City No. 7 has developed an appetite for goals over the last few months:

Rafael Hernandez from Barcelona fansite Grup14 thinks that Sterling should be setting himself a high goalscoring target:

Guardiola is prone to rotating his players, and you can guarantee there will be tweaks to the team for the match with Aston Villa on Saturday. However, the way Sterling is playing will likely make him the first name on the teamsheet.

At the moment, the forward is scoring, creating chances and terrifying opposition defenders with his ability. If City are to chop down the six-point gap to Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, Sterling is likely to be the key.