Electric Jon Moxley vs. PAC Draw, Tag Team's Shine and More AEW Dynamite FalloutOctober 24, 2019
Electric Jon Moxley vs. PAC Draw, Tag Team's Shine and More AEW Dynamite Fallout
About a month in, All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite might have put on its best show to date with the Oct. 23 edition.
Which is saying quite a bit considering how great the prior three broadcasts were.
AEW again made two hours feel like a snap of the fingers, going all-in on the chaotic-but-well-produced vibes. The show started right with a match, a wild fight broke out in the stadium, the main event didn't start before the combatants started tearing into each other, and the show ended with a draw as two of the top talents simply couldn't put each other away.
Within all this, an interesting debut, important groundwork for the future, developments in a tag tournament and more unraveled.
Unafraid of being itself, AEW again laced its flagship program with plenty of enticing reasons for viewers to keep coming back.
Lucha Bros and SCU Advance to Finals
If fans couldn't tell by now, tag team wrestling is serious business in AEW.
Perhaps even more refreshing is how well the tournament itself keeps playing out despite the headline act—The Young Bucks—being out of the bracket thanks to an upset.
Wednesday night, the Lucha Bros predictably advanced to the finals with a win over Private Party, though the predictability of it didn't take away from an excellent match. And some superb storytelling went into it too by way of Private Party making a key mistake late by understanding which opponent was the legal man, which stressed their inexperience.
And in SCU vs. The Dark Order, predictability rang out again, though it's safe to say Stu Grayson and Evil Uno of the latter had one of their best AEW matches to date. The former ended up winning, with Scorpio Sky once again looking like a star, and the result setting up for a boiling over of the budding war with Lucha Bros.
And if The Young Bucks have to be out of the running, this is exactly what fans probably wanted to see.
Kenny Omega and Joey Janela Put on a Show
Joey Janela continues to put on a clinic.
The idea of a character trying to prove he's much more than a hardcore gimmick is a fun one and, as AEW fans are probably starting to realize, he's one heck of an all-around talent.
Both Janela and Kenny Omega went all-in during Wednesday night's match, throwing down plenty of vicious offense even without the presence of weapons and props.
As credible as Janela looked, a win for Omega was inevitable-seeming here given not only his recent title win, which AEW made sure to point out, but also his upcoming matches.
But Janela gets plenty of good vibes coming out of this one just for his sell of Omega's V-Trigger, which legitimately looked like the promotion had a medical emergency on its hands.
Cody vs. Jericho Gets an Unforgettable Moment of Build
"Who wears a scarf?"
Chris Jericho was a masterclass example of a walking legend again, this time from a luxury box surrounded by his Inner Circle as he rang down taunts on Cody.
Cody's gang of friends kept increasing in number in interesting ways, with DDP even coming out to join the ranks before the good guys marched through the crowd on the way to Jericho. As they proceeded, Jericho repeatedly warned them to stop...which they didn't.
By the time Cody and Co. got to the luxury box, the bad guys had locked themselves in a room, so Cody borrowed the scarf from MJF that Jericho had insulted, punched out the glass and started a brawl that spilled out into the concessions of the stadium.
Silly? Of course. But it was just another example of AEW unabashedly being an old-school, fun wrestling show. And any bit of character work from Jericho these days typically ends up sounding like a classic.
Britt Baker Gets the Hometown Boost
Britt Baker is positioned as a headline act for the AEW women's division, but she had seemingly yet to connect with fans like others such as Riho have.
That is, until Wednesday night.
Baker got a hometown boost in what the promotion called Brittsburgh during her match against a debuting Jamie Hayter and the two served up what was one of the highlights of the night.
This one got topped off by Baker hitting a Rings of Saturn with a mandible claw in there, fittingly dubbed the Lockjaw, to nab a submission win. And she looked brilliant while doing so, though it's clear the women's division really has something with Hayter, too.
Also keep an eye on why Brandi Rhodes ambushed Hayter behind the scenes later, as added intrigue for the division is nothing but a good thing.
Pac-Moxley Introduce the Draw
On first pass, the idea of a wrestling show ending in a draw sounds like a bad move.
But then again, plenty of certain wrestling promotions end big-money matches in non-finishes or disqualifications.
And this was different. The inevitable collision between Jon Moxley and Pac went to a draw that elevated everyone involved. At the same time, it introduced the idea of draws due to television time constraints to the massive audience on TNT.
Fans should probably look at it this way: Pac was impossible to put away. He got the best from Jon Moxley, ambush at the start of the match or not, yet still survived the whole bout without getting pinned. And the fact Moxley recovered from the assault and was left standing as the show faded to black made him look great too.
The consequences? Both guys look great, neither takes an official loss on the record, and fans who didn't know about this stipulation now do. It also means the two have some serious unfinished business.
On paper, this could provide an even greater sense of urgency to matches for fans. Provided it isn't abused and used too often, AEW made the right call here with the right guys.
Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.