Electric Jon Moxley vs. PAC Draw, Tag Team's Shine and More AEW Dynamite Fallout

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

About a month in, All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite might have put on its best show to date with the Oct. 23 edition.

Which is saying quite a bit considering how great the prior three broadcasts were.

AEW again made two hours feel like a snap of the fingers, going all-in on the chaotic-but-well-produced vibes. The show started right with a match, a wild fight broke out in the stadium, the main event didn't start before the combatants started tearing into each other, and the show ended with a draw as two of the top talents simply couldn't put each other away.

Within all this, an interesting debut, important groundwork for the future, developments in a tag tournament and more unraveled.

Unafraid of being itself, AEW again laced its flagship program with plenty of enticing reasons for viewers to keep coming back.