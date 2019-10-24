Pros and Cons of Booking UFC Fighters and Boxers to Feud with Top WWE Superstars

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has never shied away from using celebrities and athletes from other sports to bring in new fans, and this year's Crown Jewel will continue that trend with two big matches.

Boxer Tyson Fury will step into a wrestling ring for the first time when he battles Braun Strowman while Cain Velasquez will take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

These are both billed as standard matches so we aren't going to see a bunch of weapons or outside interference, or at least that is the intention.

Some fans might have a problem with this kind of booking but there are arguments on both sides for why bringing in boxers and MMA stars is a good and bad idea.

Let's look at the pros and cons of WWE using these athletes for pay-per-view bouts.