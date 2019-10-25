The 10 Most Over Stars in WWE, NXT and AEW Right Now

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Regardless of what you're watching at the moment, it's safe to say it's as exciting a time as ever to be a fan of professional wrestling. Between WWE stepping up its game, NXT debuting on the USA Network and All Elite Wrestling ushering in a new era of competition, there is plenty to enjoy from all three promotions.

As compelling as some of the storylines are, the stars in each company are really what make their television shows must-see. Without them, there wouldn't be much of a reason to tune in and get invested in any of the angles.

It's tough to measure how over wrestlers are nowadays without factoring in merchandise and ticket sales and how they affect business overall. However, the crowd reactions they receive every week (in addition to how they're positioned as top talent) are almost enough to go off of in determining their level of popularity.

There are so many Superstars to choose from in WWE, NXT and AEW that it's virtually impossible to include them all in one list. For example, a majority of AEW's stacked roster has wide audience appeal, but only an elite few can claim they are truly over.

The same can also be said for NXT, as most of its competitors feel like main event players in front of the fans at Full Sail University.

When looking at the best of the bunch, these 10 wrestlers are the ones who stand out as being the hottest commodities at the moment.