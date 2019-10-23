Patrick Mahomes Returns to Practice After Knee Injury; Not Ruled out vs. Packers

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Despite suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury in last Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes might not miss any action.

Head coach Andy Reid announced the quarterback will practice Wednesday, and he has not been ruled out for Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, per BJ Kissel of the team's official site.

However, backup Matt Moore is expected to take the "majority" of snaps with the first team.

Mahomes had initially suffered a dislocated knee in Week 7 while attempting a quarterback sneak. He was helped off the field and didn't return in the eventual 30-6 win.

However, the MRI came back as a "best-case scenario," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, with no fractures or ligament damage.

After initial speculation had some thinking he would be out for the year, Schefter reported he could return in three weeks, if not sooner, although the Chiefs have refused to estimate his return.

"I don't think you can put a timeline on this thing," Reid said Monday, per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. "I think you just go and take it, you go off how he feels and what the doctors say, and go with it."

Still, Reid admitted it would be a "stretch" for him to play Sunday.

There is no denying Mahomes' impact on the field after winning the league's MVP award last season with 5,097 passing yards and 50 touchdowns. He has been nearly as good in 2019, leading the NFL with 2,180 passing yards and 15 touchdowns through seven games.

The Chiefs clearly want him back under center as soon as possible, especially as they compete for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.