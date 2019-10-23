Matthijs de Ligt Says He's Ignoring Juventus Critics, Talks Lokomotiv Moscow Win

TF-Images/Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt has stopped paying attention to his critics, telling reporters he no longer follows the news after his solid showing in the 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Dutch international spoke to broadcaster Veronica (h/t Telegraaf, via Football Italia), dismissing speculation he is spending too much time in the gym.

He also said he was happy with his showing during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League outing:

"I think I played well: I was solid and stable, and I didn't do much wrong. I just had to do my job and that was defending. Lokomotiv had virtually no shots on goal.

"I worked more in the gym at Ajax than I do here, so that's just a myth [that I spend too long in the gym].

"I'm not particularly clued up on the criticism because I don't read that much anymore, to be honest."

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

De Ligt has been a frequent target of criticism since making a €75 million move to Juventus in the summer, becoming the most expensive defender in Serie A history.

The 20-year-old laughed off rumours he has been put on a low-carb diet in an interview with NU.nl (h/t Goal's Sean Wilson), but he also told Fox Sports (h/t Goal's Robin Bairner) he no longer feels "invincible" on the pitch.

De Ligt emerged as one of the world's top young defenders at Ajax, playing a key role in their run to the Champions League semi-finals. They knocked out Juventus during that run, and the youngster scored the winning goal with a header.

His excellent play won him the 2018 Golden Boy award, as well as a spot in the 2019 FIFA FIFPro World11.

He's also in the running to win the Ballon d'Or:

He hasn't replicated that form during his first months in Turin, however. De Ligt has struggled to defend crosses, conceded three goals on his debut against Napoli and gave away a penalty in the key clash with Inter Milan.

The expert passer has seen extended playing time earlier than expected, due to an injury to Giorgio Chiellini. The 35-year-old's absence has also resulted in De Ligt switching to the left side of the central pairing, with Leonardo Bonucci on the right. In all likelihood, De Ligt was supposed to pair with the left-footed Chiellini.

His performances have improved after the shaky start, and blogger Juvefc.com believes some of the criticism is exaggerated:

Some struggles were always expected for De Ligt, who has been forced to adapt to a new country and playing style much faster than anticipated.

Manager Maurizio Sarri has stuck with the youngster, rather than turn to Daniele Rugani or Merih Demiral, a clear sign he still believes in the former Ajax man. He barely put a foot wrong in the win over Lokomotiv on Tuesday, producing an encouraging performance on the biggest stage of European club football.