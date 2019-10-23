Mason Mount Will End Up at Barcelona or Real Madrid, Says Former Team-Mate

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

A former team-mate of Chelsea starlet Mason Mount believes the youngster will move to Barcelona or Real Madrid at some point in the future.

Mitchell van Bergen spoke to NOS (h/t Goal) about Mount and his time on loan at Vitesse, where the two played together.

The current Heerenveen player believes Mount is destined for big things:

"I look at Chelsea matches more often because of him.

"He got his chance there and took hold of it. And he's also knocking on the door of the English national team. That doesn't surprise me.

"Mason is going to reach the absolute top. In the Premier League, he will be a complete player and I see him eventually ending up at Barcelona or Real Madrid. I think he will fit there."

Thomas Bruns was also impressed with the youngster, explaining he understood why Mount's talent meant he had to settle for a back-up role:

"The way in which Mason, for example, could put a ball behind the opponent's defence exactly in the path of a fellow player. It seems simple, but it is not. With actions like that, he distinguished himself from the rest.

"At that time it was, of course, disappointing, but not entirely illogical in view of his development. He almost always came up with something brilliant and gradually made his mark on Vitesse."

Mount spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan in the Netherlands and quickly established himself as the team's top creative force.

The England international then moved to Derby before returning to Chelsea for the 2019-20 campaign. With four goals in the Premier League so far, he's one of the competition's top young talents.

His latest goal came in the 4-1 win over Southampton on October 6:

Mount and Tammy Abraham have led the youth revolution for the Blues, who were unable to sign any new players during the summer due to a transfer ban.

They have made the most of their opportunity, and the 20-year-old is in the running for this year's Golden Boy award as a result:

Former Chelsea midfielder and Sunderland manager Gus Poyet thinks the midfielder is reminiscent of his current coach Frank Lampard, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Mount spent over a decade in the Chelsea academy before his two loan spells, and as a homegrown budding star, Blues fans will be hoping he won't make the move abroad any time soon.

The youngster signed a new deal in July, committing his immediate future to the Blues.