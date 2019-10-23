Thiago Silva Praises 'Magnificent' Kylian Mbappe After Record-Breaking Hat-Trick

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva said it's hard to find words to describe team-mate Kylian Mbappe following his extraordinary display in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The France international was brought into the game in the second period as a substitute and grabbed a stunning hat-trick against Club Brugge. Mbappe also set up a goal for Mauro Icardi, helping the team to a handsome 5-0 win in Belgium.

After the match, Silva was full of effusive praise for the 20-year-old, who continues to establish a reputation as one of the most exciting rising stars in the game, per Daniel Lewis of Goal:

"He is well present, he is ready, he has gifts, I can't tell you more because he is an incredible player.

"I'm very happy for him, for the team, for the way we played today. In the first half it was very difficult, we knew it, but in the second half we were much more effective. We had chances, we scored. Especially Kylian, this player is magnificent."

Here are the highlights from PSG's impressive win on the road, with Mbappe stealing the show with a blistering second-half display:

Per ESPN FC, the first goal of the hat-trick took the Frenchman to 15 goals in the competition, making him the youngest player to reach that landmark ahead of Barcelona icon Lionel Messi; that was one of a number of records he broke:

The forward enjoyed a stunning 2018-19 season, although the current campaign has been disrupted by injuries. On the evidence of Tuesday's display, Mbappe is set for another term to remember.

When he was drafted into the game, he resembled a footballer on fast-forward. The speed of Mbappe left the Brugge defence terrified and while there is so much pace to the 20-year-old's play before he gets into shooting positions, when he is in front of goal there's an ice-cool composure.

Scouted Football summed up the many attributes the youngster has that makes him so special:

Football writer Zach Lowy said he thinks Mbappe has the potential to be one of the best players of his generation:

Having Mbappe available again and in such incredible form will be a huge boost for manager Thomas Tuchel.

While PSG are set to dominate in Ligue 1 again, they already have a five-point lead at the top after 10 games, in the Champions League their performances will be scrutinised. If they are to go far in the competition, then Mbappe continuing to produce displays like this will be needed in the latter stages too.

PSG are next in action against rivals Marseille in the French top flight on Sunday. After Mbappe destroyed Brugge in 38 minutes on Tuesday, the visitors will be wary of what the 20-year-old can do if he's in the side from the off at the Parc des Princes.