Rusev and 7 WWE Stars Who Deserve Better Storylines

Credit: WWE.com

What do William Shakespeare, Martin Scorsese and Vince McMahon have in common? Above all else, they are storytellers.

Professional wrestling isn't just about men and women pretending to beat each other up over a belt. It's about the battle between good and evil.

Unfortunately, WWE has had some trouble recently when it comes to finding the right storyline for certain wrestlers and it has resulted in declining ratings for years.

Take Monday's Raw, for example. Despite the show featuring some great matches like Sin Cara vs. Andrade, Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet and Seth Rollins vs. Humberto Carrillo, people were mostly complaining about the show on social media because some of the storylines have become ridiculous.

Today's fan can get high-quality wrestling from a number of different promotions but they might not keep tuning in if the feuds aren't interesting.

Let's look at which current WWE Superstars deserve better than they storylines they have been given.