Vikings' Adam Thielen out vs. Redskins in Week 8 Because of Hamstring Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

A hamstring injury will prevent Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen from suiting up Thursday night against the Washington Redskins, the team announced Wednesday.

Thielen suffered the injury hauling in a 25-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions. He left the field and did not return, giving him little chance to play on a short week. He also did not practice for the last three days.

The receiver currently has 27 catches for 391 yards and a league-high six touchdowns so far this season.

He signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2013. Thielen found a home on the practice squad that year but made the 53-man roster in 2014.

The wideout caught just 20 passes in limited playing time over his first two seasons, but he broke out in 2016, snagging 69 passes for 967 yards and five touchdowns.

Thielen followed that season with a 91-catch, 1,276-yard, four-touchdown performance in 2017, when the 13-3 Vikings earned the NFC's No. 2 seed and went to the conference championship game.

The two-time Pro Bowler then contributed his most productive season to date, leading the team with 113 receptions, 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the latest issue will keep Thielen out at least this week, meaning Stefon Diggs will be the team's No. 1 wideout in his teammate's absence. Diggs has 30 catches, 562 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Olabisi Johnson will work as Minnesota's No. 2 wideout (13-134-1), and Laquon Treadwell (1-15-0) should be third on the depth chart.

The Vikings also have the option to use more two-tight end sets, meaning rookie Irv Smith Jr. may see additional time alongside veteran Kyle Rudolph. Smith has 12 catches and 153 yards this season.