Pascal Siakam Leads Raptors Past Lonzo Ball, Pelicans Without Zion Williamson

The Toronto Raptors started their NBA title defense on a high note with a 130-122 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each scored a game-high 34 points for the Raps, who raised their championship banner pregame and ended overtime on an 8-0 run.

The Pels were without star rookie Zion Williamson as he recovers from a torn meniscus suffered during the preseason. 

          

Notable Performances

Pelicans F Brandon Ingram: 8-of-19, 22 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Pelicans G Josh Hart: 4-of-9, 15 points, 10 rebounds

Pelicans F Nicolo Melli: 5-of-7, 14 points, 5 rebounds

Pelicans G Lonzo Ball: 2-of-7, 8 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds

Raptors F Pascal Siakam: 11-of-26, 34 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists

Raptors G Fred VanVleet: 12-of-18, 34 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds

Raptors G Kyle Lowry: 4-of-15, 22 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds

            

What's Next?

The Pelicans will make their 2019-20 home debut on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET. The Raptors will visit the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7 p.m.

