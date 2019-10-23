Report: Patriots' Josh Gordon Placed on IR with Knee Injury, Likely to Be Waived

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the third quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon will miss the remainder of the 2019 NFL season due to a knee injury, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Patriots  placed Gordon on injured reserve, according to the league's transaction wire. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shed light on Gordon's future in New England, which appears to be coming to an end: 

Gordon later commented on post on the NFL's Instagram regarding his impending release: 

Gordon is no stranger to missed action, playing only one full season in his NFL career. That came in his rookie year in 2012 before emerging in 2013 as one of the more talented players in the game at his position.

However, multiple suspensions from the league has limited his career, including two full missed seasons and several other shortened ones. He also faced an indefinite suspension this past offseason but was reinstated before the start of the regular season.

The 28-year-old struggled with injuries, including knee and ankle problems in 2019.

He has been a quality player when healthy, although there have been inconsistent results this season. He entered Week 8 with 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown.

Though his talent is undeniable, Gordon's inability to stay on the field remains an issue.

Meanwhile, New England will have to turn to its other options at the position, which include Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and the recently acquired Mohamed Sanu.

