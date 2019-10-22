Video: Nick Nurse 1st NBA Coach to Challenge Foul Call in Pelicans vs. Raptors

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will go down in NBA history as the first person to use the Coach's Challenge in a regular-season game:

Raptors wing Norman Powell was called for an offensive foul against New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart early in the first quarter of the NBA's regular-season opener. Nurse immediately challenged the play, but the foul was confirmed.

The NBA Board of Governors instituted Coach's Challenges on a one-year trial basis this offseason.

Per NBA.com, "a team can use its challenge for: personal foul calls on its own team at any time in the game" as well as "out-of-bounds and goaltending/basket interference calls during the first 46 minutes of the game and the first three minutes of OT."

In the last two minutes of regulation or any overtime period, only referees can call for out-of-bounds and goaltending reviews.

Teams are only allowed one challenge per game.

As for reactions to the new challenge rule, Dan Wolken of USA Today and Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports did not take to it kindly:

Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report and Blake Murphy of The Athletic had a couple of jokes lined up:

A few questions remain about the new challenge rule. Namely, how will it be perceived when it's used more widely among all 30 NBA teams? Furthermore, how will the coaches put it into practice? Do coaches use it at the first sight of a blatantly bad call, or do they pocket the challenge until the fourth quarter?

The answer will be revealed shortly, as the NBA schedule gets into full swing Wednesday with 11 more games.