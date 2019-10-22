Report: WWE Raw Sees Slight Ratings Boost to 2.34 Million Viewers on Monday

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's edition of Raw averaged 2.34 million viewers, which is a slight increase from the Oct. 14 episode, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

Raw's viewership had dropped in each of the first two weeks after its season premiere Oct. 1, which averaged 2.57 million viewers. That number slipped to 2.33 million on Oct. 7 and then 2.28 million a week ago, the latter featuring the second night of the WWE draft.

Meltzer noted Raw didn't have to go up against the MLB playoffs, with the World Series starting Tuesday night. Monday Night Football also included a one-sided matchup between the New England Patriots and New York Jets, which ended in a 33-0 Patriots victory.

Those two factors likely helped Raw draw in a few more fans.

Raw opened with Ric Flair revealing Drew McIntyre as the final member of Team Flair ahead of Crown Jewel on Oct. 31. McIntyre then beat Ricochet in a singles match.

The show concluded with The Street Profits beating The O.C. in a tag team match. The announcers had teased a mystery partner for The Street Profits to make it a six-man tag. The surprise instead was Kevin Owens arriving at ringside to deliver a Stunner to AJ Styles.

Cain Velasquez also made an appearance, coming to the aid of Rey Mysterio for a physical altercation with Shelton Benjamin.