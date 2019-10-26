Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Austin Hooper Fantasy Stock After Matt Ryan's Injury

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Fantasy owners with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will have to find a new starter before Sunday's games.

The team announced Saturday that Ryan won't play against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 34-year-old suffered a sprained ankle in a 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7.

The Falcons are still loaded with fantasy-relevant playmakers, though. Matt Schaub isn't high-quality starting material at quarterback, but he did show signs of promise late in that Rams game by going 6-of-6 for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper are too talented for the Falcons to fall into oblivion. It's a testament to Jones' dominance that his pace of 91 receptions and 1,280 yards would mark his lowest total in receptions since 2017 and yards since 2013.

Given Jones' size (6'3", 220 lbs) and physical style of play, he can get open in any situation regardless of who is throwing him the ball. His value will remain at WR1 even with Ryan out.

Hooper is a tight end who could see his value jump with Schaub under center. Schaub loved using tight ends when he was starting for the Houston Texans. The QB's last great season came in 2012 when Owen Daniels ranked second on the team with 104 targets, 62 catches, 716 yards and led the squad with six receiving touchdowns.

This has been a disappointing season overall for tight ends in fantasy with stars George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz not living up to their preseason hype.

Hooper has been a pleasant surprise with the most fantasy points at the position (78.6), and he's already tied his career high with four touchdown receptions through seven games.

History indicates Schaub will look for his tight end, allowing Hooper to maintain enough value to be in your starting lineup as a flex option each week.

Ridley is the riskiest member of the bunch because it's hard to decipher how many targets will be available to Schaub's No. 3 option. The former Alabama star has been hit-and-miss all season with two games of three or fewer receptions and three contests with under 35 yards.

Until it becomes clear how much of a factor Ridley will be, your best bet is to look at another option on your bench or a player on the waiver wire with a favorable matchup.