Steve Kerr on Michael Jordan's Steph Curry Comment: He Has Own HOF in His Head

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr fired back at Michael Jordan's assertion that Stephen Curry is not yet a Hall of Famer, saying MJ has a Hall of Fame "in his own head."

"I think Michael has his own Hall of Fame," Kerr told reporters Tuesday. "It's in his own head—so whatever that is, then that's what it is."

Kerr was responding to Jordan's comments made in a Today interview with Craig Melvin, which has seen various interpretations. Jordan says he would not change his all-time starting five he gave six years ago—Magic Johnson, himself, James Worthy, Scottie Pippen and Hakeem Olajuwon—because of his familiarity with the players.

Melvin asked if Curry should take offense, to which Jordan replied by saying Curry is not a Hall of Famer yet. The full-context interpretation could be taken one of three ways, the likeliest being that Curry has literally not been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Others have interpreted Jordan's comments as a joke or a slight to Curry.

