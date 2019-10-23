ZOZO Championship 2019: Odds, Prize Money, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The 2019 ZOZO Championship is the first PGA Tour event to be held in Japan, and it will begin on Thursday at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba.

The competition will feature Tiger Woods, with the legend returning to the tour after knee surgery in August.

According to the championship's official website, a $9.5 million (£7.38 million) prize fund will be on offer, and the winner will collect an estimated $1.75 million (£1.36 million).

Justin Thomas is the slight favourite to win the event ahead of Rory McIlroy, per Oddschecker.

Date: Thursday, October 24

Time: 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET (Wednesday)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Golf Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go, GolfTV, GolfPass

Winner Odds

Justin Thomas: 7-1

Rory McIlroy: 8-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 18-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Jordan Spieth: 25-1

Paul Casey: 25-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 25-1

(For full odds, visit Oddschecker)

Preview

Golf's "Asia Swing" continues on to its second tournament, and the inaugural ZOZO Championship marks a historic moment for the PGA Tour.

Big money will be on the line with 78 world-class players fighting for supremacy over four rounds in Japan.

There will be no cut across the 72-hole event, keeping everyone in play until a winner is crowned on Sunday.

The par 70, 7,041-yard course will challenge the field, and third-favourite Matsuyama of Japan will carry the hopes of the home nation.

Woods returns to tour competition after rehabilitation, but he is a long shot at 33-1 to win the title, per Oddschecker.

The icon said he is looking forward to playing in Japan:

The form of Thomas and McIlroy sees them lead the betting to collect the winner's cheque from a competition purse that is a record for Japanese golf.

McIlroy returns to the PGA Tour for the first time since his success at the Tour Championship, and the Northern Ireland superstar has dramatically recovered lost form over the past 12 months.

The 30-year-old has found his cutting edge once again after spending time to redevelop major parts of his game in recent years.

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

McIlroy tied second with Woods during Monday's The Challenge: Japan Skins event, with Jason Day earning victory.

Thomas recently won a second CJ Cup in three years in South Korea, finishing on 20-under and displaying his best golf.

The CJ Cup victory was the 26-year-old's 11th PGA Tour event success, and he will be gunning for the top prize in Chiba.