Report Details Lakers' Chances of Keeping Anthony Davis: 'Just Don't F--k It Up'

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be in prime position to keep six-time All-Star Anthony Davis beyond the 2019-20 campaign.

"Just don't f--k it up," a source told Sam Amick of The Athletic of the Lakers' chances of re-signing Davis.

In other words, don't give him a reason to leave.

Then with the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis raised some eyebrows by switching to Rich Paul and Klutch Sports—who also represents Lakers superstar LeBron James—in September 2018. In late January, Paul went public with his client's desire to be traded.

Los Angeles made a play at the 2019 trade deadline for Davis, but as negotiations leaked, the situation turned into a disaster. It wasn't until the offseason that the Lakers were finally able to land their top target—though it didn't come cheap.

The Lakers sent the Pelicans Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks in exchange for Davis, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

Fortunately for L.A., Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported in the immediate aftermath of the trade that Davis has "indicated privately" that he plans on re-signing with the Lakers once he hits free agency in 2020.

On top of that, Paul recently revealed to ESPN's Dave McMenamin that Los Angeles was on Davis' short list of destinations.

"[Davis] wanted to go to two places: New York or L.A," Paul told McMenamin. "After the draft [lottery], I was able to see where everything lies. The fact that [the Pelicans] were going to get the first pick caused me to understand that it softened the blow of losing Anthony Davis because the organization could still have some momentum."

All signs point to Davis being willing to stay with the franchise for years to come, so it will be up to the Lakers to make sure the relationship doesn't sour this season. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported in July, that the New York Knicks could be in play next summer if Davis and the Lakers run into trouble this season.

Davis made the postseason twice in his seven years in New Orleans, winning just a single series. The Lakers, meanwhile, have 16 championships in their history, though they are in the midst of a six-year playoff drought.

Of course, L.A. can offer Davis both more years and more money than any other team. Per The Athletic's Danny Lerou (h/t Amick), the Lakers can offer the 26-year-old big man a five-year, $201.8 million deal. No other team can offer more than four years and $149.6 million.