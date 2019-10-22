Vic Beasley Trade Rumors: Falcons Still Shopping DE, but Market 'Is Weak'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly struggling to generate interest in pass-rushing defensive end Vic Beasley on the trade market.

According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the market for Beasley is "weak" since his play has dropped off so significantly in recent years.

With a disappointing 1-6 record, the Falcons are seemingly in the midst of a fire sale as they reportedly dealt wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots for a second-round draft pick Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Since leading the NFL with 15.5 sacks as a second-year player in 2016, Beasley has struggled mightily. In the three seasons since Beasley was named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2016, he has a total of just 11.5 sacks over 37 games.

Beasley finished with five sacks in both 2017 and 2018, and through seven contests this season, he has just 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

The 27-year-old Clemson product also led the NFL with six forced fumbles in 2016, but he has only one forced fumble to his credit over the past three seasons combined.

Beasley has become a situational pass-rusher who isn't all that good at getting to the quarterback. The Falcons have just five sacks as a team through seven games this season, which suggests head coach Dan Quinn's defensive system could have something to do with it as well.

While Beasley has a fat, $12.81 million salary this season, the one thing that could potentially help the Falcons when it comes to moving him is the fact that he is a free agent at the end of the season, meaning he would only be a rental.

Among the playoff-contending teams in the middle of the pack or worse in terms of sacks who could possibly benefit from landing Beasley are the Oakland Raiders (10 sacks), Seattle Seahawks (11), Baltimore Ravens (12), Buffalo Bills (13), Indianapolis Colts (16), Philadelphia Eagles (17), Houston Texans (17) and Dallas Cowboys (17).

There is no guarantee that Beasley would turn things around in a new environment, but the fact that he is a rental would make it easier to stomach misfiring on him.

Also, if the market for Beasley is as soft as Schultz is reporting, then it may not take anything more than a mid-to-late-round pick in order to roll the dice on reviving Beasley's career.

Since the Falcons are closing in on a lost season and Beasley can leave for nothing in free agency anyway, one can only assume that Atlanta is willing to sell Beasley off to the highest bidder prior to the trade deadline even if the return isn't great.