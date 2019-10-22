Big Show Warns Cain Velasquez About 'Monster' Brock Lesnar Ahead of WWE Debut

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: WWE champion Brock Lesnar (L) and former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez face off as Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman (C) looks on during the announcement of their match at a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lesnar will face Velasquez and WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will take on heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Future WWE Hall of Famer Big Show talked up Brock Lesnar recently ahead of The Beast's upcoming match against Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel.  

In an interview with TMZ Sports, The World's Largest Athlete showered Lesnar with praise:

"Imma be real honest with you, I've been wrestling for 25 years, I have never seen a monster like Brock Lesnar and the warpath that's he's been on for the past few years," Big Show said. "He's stronger, he's faster, he's seasoned, he's confident in where he is. He's tough."

Big Show has faced Lesnar on multiple occasions over the years, but their most famous encounter came on SmackDown in 2003 when they broke the ring with a superplex.

Lesnar, who is the reigning WWE champion, has run through many of WWE's top Superstars, which set the stage for his rivalry with Velasquez. After Lesnar beat Kofi Kingston in seconds to win the title on the debut episode of SmackDown on Fox a few weeks ago, Velasquez came to the ring and attacked The Beast.

Velasquez was out to get revenge for Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominick, after Lesnar decimated them on Raw.

As a result, Velasquez's first WWE match will be a title bout against Lesnar at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia on Halloween. While some have questioned the logic behind pushing Velasquez to the top so quickly, Big Show takes no issue with it: "My first match was against Hulk Hogan for the world championship. So, I can't really throw that 'rushing' rock in a glass house, you know what I mean? If the opportunity knocks, take it. You can't get mad at anyone who gets an opportunity and they take it."

Velasquez brings a certain degree of credibility to the table that few others can match since he is a former UFC heavyweight champion.

Also, Velasquez happened to beat Lesnar for that title in 2010, so it legitimately feels like he has a chance to get the better of The Beast once again.

Regardless of whether Velasquez is able to beat Lesnar in his world of pro wrestling, the Lesnar vs. Velasquez match has people talking and is getting mainstream attention, which is always a huge positive from WWE's perspective.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

Related

    Raw Fallout: Street Profits, McIntyre Valuable to New Roster

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Raw Fallout: Street Profits, McIntyre Valuable to New Roster

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    WWE Raw Recap

    😮 Rey Mysterio returns 👫 Rusev confronts Lana and Lashley ➡ Full recap here

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Raw Recap

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Does Reigns Stand with Fans Since Return?

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Where Does Reigns Stand with Fans Since Return?

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Seth Rollins Calls Out AEW and Omega

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Seth Rollins Calls Out AEW and Omega

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report