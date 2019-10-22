Big Show Warns Cain Velasquez About 'Monster' Brock Lesnar Ahead of WWE Debut

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Future WWE Hall of Famer Big Show talked up Brock Lesnar recently ahead of The Beast's upcoming match against Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, The World's Largest Athlete showered Lesnar with praise:

"Imma be real honest with you, I've been wrestling for 25 years, I have never seen a monster like Brock Lesnar and the warpath that's he's been on for the past few years," Big Show said. "He's stronger, he's faster, he's seasoned, he's confident in where he is. He's tough."

Big Show has faced Lesnar on multiple occasions over the years, but their most famous encounter came on SmackDown in 2003 when they broke the ring with a superplex.

Lesnar, who is the reigning WWE champion, has run through many of WWE's top Superstars, which set the stage for his rivalry with Velasquez. After Lesnar beat Kofi Kingston in seconds to win the title on the debut episode of SmackDown on Fox a few weeks ago, Velasquez came to the ring and attacked The Beast.

Velasquez was out to get revenge for Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominick, after Lesnar decimated them on Raw.

As a result, Velasquez's first WWE match will be a title bout against Lesnar at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia on Halloween. While some have questioned the logic behind pushing Velasquez to the top so quickly, Big Show takes no issue with it: "My first match was against Hulk Hogan for the world championship. So, I can't really throw that 'rushing' rock in a glass house, you know what I mean? If the opportunity knocks, take it. You can't get mad at anyone who gets an opportunity and they take it."

Velasquez brings a certain degree of credibility to the table that few others can match since he is a former UFC heavyweight champion.

Also, Velasquez happened to beat Lesnar for that title in 2010, so it legitimately feels like he has a chance to get the better of The Beast once again.

Regardless of whether Velasquez is able to beat Lesnar in his world of pro wrestling, the Lesnar vs. Velasquez match has people talking and is getting mainstream attention, which is always a huge positive from WWE's perspective.

