Neymar Praises 'Incredible Kid' Kylian Mbappe: 'We Get Along Really Well'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has praised team-mate Kylian Mbappe, hailing the striker as an "incredible kid."

In the summer of 2017, Neymar and Mbappe arrived at the Parc des Princes as PSG underwent a major recruitment drive. Since then, both have helped transform the team's attack into one of the most devastating in European football.

Speaking about the 20-year-old, Neymar said the pair have been able to strike up a relationship during their two years in Paris, per OTRO (h/t Matt Dorman of Goal):

"It's a very large squad, so you end up having special affinity with one, two or three. You don't have an affinity with everyone. But, for a good workplace, you need to have a good relationship with everyone.

"And with Kylian it's different. He's an incredible kid, he's joyful, he's happy. Not to mention his football, which is amazing. We get along really well both on and off the pitch. I think this makes thing easier, for our game, for our team, because we always help each other, and this is reflected in our team, of course."

Per BT Sport, when the pair lined up alongside one another for the first time this season following a number of injury issues, it was clear they were enjoying each other's company:

Although there have often been question marks over the dressing-room harmony at PSG, Neymar was also adamant there's a good feeling around the club at the moment, noting the summer signings are "fun."

"The vibe there has never stopped being cool," the 27-year-old continued. "It has always been good. This year there are more people who are easy to talk to, to get along with."

Neymar will be hoping to play a more frequent part in PSG's push for domestic and European glory this term, although he continues to be hindered by injury issues.

As AS relayed, it was clear how disappointed Neymar was after he picked up his latest problem while on international duty with Brazil:

B/R Football outlined the many injury problems the PSG man has suffered with since the 2014 FIFA World Cup:

When Neymar was sidelined last term, it was Mbappe who stepped into the role of being PSG's star player.

The France international thrived at the point of the attack, netting 33 times in 29 Ligue 1 appearances in 2018-19. At the end of the campaign, Squawka Football noted how productive Mbappe has been since arriving at the club:

PSG fans will be pleased to have two world-class talents to call upon in attack, although they will be disappointed they haven't seen the pair in action at the same time that much.

With Neymar set to be sidelined until mid-November due to his latest setback, those who frequent the Parc des Princes will have to wait to see the duo in tandem again. If PSG are to challenge for the Champions League in 2020, it feels imperative Neymar and Mbappe are on the field during the run-in.