Mauricio Pochettino Worried over Tottenham Job Security: 'I Know the Business'

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he is concerned over his job security amid the team's poor run of form.

Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom side Watford on home soil on Saturday, which came after defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich before the international break by a combined score of 10-2.

Following the side's sluggish beginning to the campaign, questions have been asked over Pochettino's position. Speaking ahead of the team's UEFA Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday, the Spurs boss said he knows what will happen if results don't improve, per Aaron Flanagan of the Daily Mirror.

"If we don't improve our performances and results, what is going to be the result? It's always the same in football," he said. "I understand the business, I am 47. Why do you think I don't have white hair? Because I don't pay attention to any of this. I only pay attention to the fact that we need to improve our performances."

Here is more of what the Spurs manager had to say ahead of a crucial encounter for his side:

Spurs will be big favourites to win on Tuesday in front of their own supporters. So far, their Champions League campaign has been disappointing after making a surprise run to the final last season, with a 2-2 draw against Olympiacos followed by a 7-2 mauling at the hands of Bayern:

Under Pochettino in the past, Tottenham have been one of the most energetic, aggressive and incisive teams in the Premier League. At the moment, they lack that type of edge.

After the international break, the clash with Watford appeared to be an ideal chance for the team to get back to winning ways. However, Spurs were scythed through on the break on a number of occasions and, after falling 1-0 down, were fortunate not to concede a penalty after Jan Vertonghen appeared to foul Gerard Deulofeu.

Eventually, they were able to get back on level terms after Dele Alli capitalised on an error from Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster four minutes before full-time.

Per OptaJoe, once again Pochettino watched his side toil out of the traps in a Premier League encounter:

Following the match, Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard was critical of some of the choices made by the Tottenham boss:

Pochettino has a huge amount of goodwill at the north London club. During his six-year tenure, he's transformed the team from Premier League also-rans into regulars in the Champions League.

However, as the coach notes himself, the modern game is a ruthless industry for managers. With Spurs facing trips to Liverpool and then Everton in the Premier League next, a victory on Tuesday feels imperative to lift the spirits of Pochettino and his players.