Fred Says He Will Improve at Manchester United After 'Difficult' Debut Season

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Fred has pledged to play better after a difficult opening season at Old Trafford in 2018-19.

The Red Devils paid £47 million to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk in June 2018, but he did little to impress under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term.

The Brazilian ended the campaign with a goal and an assist in 17 Premier League appearances, and during the summer transfer window, Solskjaer had to make assurances he would stay at the club after being given little game time early in the 2019-20 season.

Fred has since played a part in each of United's last eight games in all competitions, though, and he played 90 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool:

He has now committed to improving his form, explaining he struggled to adapt to the Premier League last term, per Goal's Chris Burton:

"My first season was difficult but that is normal when a footballer changes league. The Ukrainian league isn’t as strong as the Premier League. It’s faster and more physical here. You need to start games strongly and finish them strongly.

"It’s the full force for 90 minutes, but it takes time to adapt to English football when you come from Ukraine, even though I was playing against some of the best teams in the Champions League. But I believe I'm adapting. I’m learning day by day. I feel like I’m getting better. I have a big heart. I will play better."

United put in a much-improved performance against Liverpool and were five minutes away from earning a shock win over the Premier League leaders before Adam Lallana scored an equaliser.

Solskjaer's side are still without a win in any competition since September, though, and are worryingly close to the relegation zone:

That will need to change in the coming week or else the Norwegian manager's position will come under enormous pressure.

United visit Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday before a trip to Norwich City in the Premier League.

Both are matches the Manchester giants will be expected to win despite their current struggles and injury issues.

Partizan are fifth in the Serbian Super Liga and lost to Mladost Lucani on Saturday, while Norwich are in the Premier League's relegation zone after picking up just a point in their last four matches.