Marco Reus Absent for Borussia Dortmund Trip to Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho Back

TF-Images/Getty Images

Marco Reus will be absent for Borussia Dortmund's UEFA Champions League clash at Inter Milan on Wednesday.

According to Bundesliga.com, the Dortmund captain has not travelled to Milan for the Group F clash due to flu, and striker Paco Alcacer will also miss out again with his ongoing Achilles problem.

The Bundesliga side should be boosted, though, by the return of Jadon Sancho, who missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach due to a club suspension:

Dortmund are top of their Champions League group after a 0-0 draw with Barcelona and 2-0 victory away at Slavia Prague.

A win over Inter would be a huge step for the German club to qualifying for the knockout stages out of arguably the toughest group in the tournament.

The absence of both Reus and Alcacer will make the job harder for BVB at the San Siro.

Between them, the pair have netted 10 goals in the Bundesliga this term. Reus was the only player on the scoresheet against Gladbach as Lucien Favre's side moved to within a point of the top of the table:

Dortmund have been in fine form recently. They have lost just one game in 2019-20, and the return of Sancho should go some way to making up for Reus' and Alcacer's absences.

After a brilliant 2018-19 campaign, the Englishman has picked up where he left off, netting three goals and providing five assists in the league.

Inter have just a point from their first two Champions League matches of the new season and will be desperate to beat Dortmund to boost their chances of making the last 16.

Romelu Lukaku will be a key threat for the Milan giants after netting his fourth and fifth Serie A goals of the season in Inter's 4-3 win at Sassuolo on Sunday.