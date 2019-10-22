Marco Reus Absent for Borussia Dortmund Trip to Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho Back

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2019

DORTMUND, GERMANY - OCTOBER 19: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park on October 19, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Marco Reus will be absent for Borussia Dortmund's UEFA Champions League clash at Inter Milan on Wednesday.

According to Bundesliga.com, the Dortmund captain has not travelled to Milan for the Group F clash due to flu, and striker Paco Alcacer will also miss out again with his ongoing Achilles problem.

The Bundesliga side should be boosted, though, by the return of Jadon Sancho, who missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach due to a club suspension:

Dortmund are top of their Champions League group after a 0-0 draw with Barcelona and 2-0 victory away at Slavia Prague.

A win over Inter would be a huge step for the German club to qualifying for the knockout stages out of arguably the toughest group in the tournament.

The absence of both Reus and Alcacer will make the job harder for BVB at the San Siro.

Between them, the pair have netted 10 goals in the Bundesliga this term. Reus was the only player on the scoresheet against Gladbach as Lucien Favre's side moved to within a point of the top of the table:

Dortmund have been in fine form recently. They have lost just one game in 2019-20, and the return of Sancho should go some way to making up for Reus' and Alcacer's absences.

After a brilliant 2018-19 campaign, the Englishman has picked up where he left off, netting three goals and providing five assists in the league.

Inter have just a point from their first two Champions League matches of the new season and will be desperate to beat Dortmund to boost their chances of making the last 16.

Romelu Lukaku will be a key threat for the Milan giants after netting his fourth and fifth Serie A goals of the season in Inter's 4-3 win at Sassuolo on Sunday. 

Related

    Xhaka Calls Out Evra's 'Bulls--t'

    Man Utd legend called Arsenal 'babies

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Xhaka Calls Out Evra's 'Bulls--t'

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    How Neymar's Injury Nightmare Has Unfolded

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Neymar's Injury Nightmare Has Unfolded

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    Report: Griezmann 'Peace Deal' Agreed

    Barca to pay Atletico $16.8M, but will get first refusal on six players

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Griezmann 'Peace Deal' Agreed

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    Evra Discusses Racism Incident with Suarez 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Evra Discusses Racism Incident with Suarez 🎥

    Sky Sports Football
    via Youtube