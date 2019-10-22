Roberto Firmino on Roy Keane Criticism: It's 'Normal' to Talk in the Tunnel

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has shrugged off criticism from former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, who was unhappy with players from the two teams exchanging pleasantries in the tunnel before Sunday's Premier League fixture.

Footage from the tunnel before the match at Old Trafford showed a number of players in conversation before emerging onto the field, including Firmino and his fellow Brazil international Andreas Pereira.

Keane, who was a pundit for the game on Sky Sports, made it clear he was unhappy to see players from rival teams chatting before an important clash. But Firmino said he doesn't see the problem, per ESPN Brasil (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News).

"I don’t want to create controversy with anyone," the Liverpool star said. "I find it quite normal before the game to greet each other, ask how they are doing. That’s all. Nothing more than that. But on the pitch, they aren’t friends, each one defends his club to the best of his ability. Then the rivalry increases on the pitch."

Here is the moment Keane shared his frustration at Liverpool and Manchester United players:

While there may have been cordial conversation before the game, neither side gave an inch in what was a fierce contest on the field on Sunday.

Manchester United were on top in the first half and took the lead through Marcus Rashford's goal. Liverpool responded well after the break and eventually snatched a late equaliser through substitute Adam Lallana.

Keane is regarded as one of the best players in the history of United. As a player, he was renowned for his determination, aggression and box-to-box midfield displays; he is also regarded as one of the best captains of the Premier League era.

The Irishman was involved in one famous pre-match incident against Arsenal in 2005, when he fumed at Gunners captain Patrick Vieira in the tunnel before a clash at Highbury:

It wasn't a shock to see some players in conversation before the encounter on Sunday. In addition to Pereira and Firmino, Liverpool's Fabinho and Manchester United's Fred could be seen talking, as were goalkeepers David De Gea and Alisson Becker.

United's players started the game with noticeable intensity, too. Pereira, in particular, was impressive on and off the ball:

Keane was one-of-a-kind in terms of his focus and tenacity as a player, and it's no shock to see niceties rile him before a game steeped in so much animosity.

While United clearly require more big personalities in the squad and more leaders in the dressing room, at the moment it feels like a lack of quality is the biggest hindrance to them challenging for prizes, as they did so frequently with Keane in the side.