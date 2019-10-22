WWE 2K20: Tips and Strategies for Building an Effective Superstar for MyCareer

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

First there was Adam and Eve, now there is Red and Tre. For the first time ever, players can now play as both a male and female MyPlayer in the MyCareer mode. The mode, a major cinematic effort for the franchise, is a more conceptual evolution in WWE 2K20 than it is a technical one.

As a mixed-gender tag team, you can meet The Undertaker in an alternate dimension, experience over 270 cutscenes and fight in around 100 matches as you vie for inclusion in the Hall of Fame. It is very much a theatrical endeavor.

With most of the mode's changes surrounding its new, thespian narrative angle, here are our tips and strategies to ensure that your Superstars are effective and your experience enjoyable.

Style Your Characters Adventurously

First things first: look the part. You have two Superstars to create and 270 cutscenes to put them through. WWE 2K20 has a seemingly infinite suite of options for character creation, and you should put in the time to make sure your versions of Red and Tre are as close to your heart's innermost vision as virtually possible.

Do your eyes a favor and throw repetitiveness out of the window. It's fine if you want to imbue traditional elements in your outfitting, but make sure that you are styling your Superstars adventurously and uniquely enough that you are not bored of them by their fourth entrance. This is your chance to make an individualistic mark on the WWE landscape, and you shouldn't dampen that experience by holding back in the dressing room.

Consider the Consequences of Your Actions

MyCareer begins with Red and Tre's induction into the Hall of Fame before rewinding back to their start as wrestlers. From there, you determine how things play out, and your decisions have the opportunity to determine outcomes and prospective matches. It is unclear how varied those outcomes may be, but the possibility makes your decisions more meaningful nonetheless.

A good story has ups and downs, so don't be afraid to make difficult decisions. Just be sure that you take the time and choose what you would want your Superstars to do. If you want to make the Hall of Fame eventually, then do it your way. If you've taken the time to consider each option and done what you've decided was most rewarding instead of opting for the path of least resistance, then you will end up having taken the most scenic route and helped create the most personally captivating story.

Pace Yourself

Eighteen chapters, 100 matches, 270 cutscenes, around 20 hours of gameplay and 2,700 lines of fully voiced dialogue. And those gameplay hours don't include the amount of time you spend crafting the looks, playstyles and decisions of your Superstars. As in WWE 2K19, your Superstars have upgradeable, unique skills and archetypes—the simplest tip is to avoid burning out and make sure that you are taking the time to consciously develop your attributes and storyline progression in each session.

It's not worth rushing through a cinematic, role-playing mode. The most fun experience comes when you pace yourself and relish in each match, decision and interaction.