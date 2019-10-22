Cristiano Ronaldo Says Juventus Have 'Changed with Maurizio Sarri to Improve'

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo thinks the arrival of Maurizio Sarri as manager has improved the team this season.

Sarri was a surprise appointment for the Italian champions this summer when he arrived from Chelsea. The Italian coach had previously spent time in charge of the Bianconeri's Serie A rivals, Napoli, and his possession-based brand of football was not in line with the classic principles of Juventus.

Nevertheless, after eight games in Serie A, the 60-year-old has steered the Turin giants to the top of the table. Ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday, Ronaldo commented on the strides he feels the side has made, per Oli Glamp of MailOnline:

"We've changed with Sarri to improve. I have more freedom. We've changed a lot, we're improving and there are still things to fix but I'm very happy.

"We did a great job with [former manager Massimiliano] Allegri, but with Sarri we've improved. My position has changed a bit. I always try to occupy the areas on the pitch where I feel best. I like to have freedom of movement."

Here is more of what Ronaldo had to say in a rare press conference appearance:

On Monday, the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or was also confirmed, with Ronaldo among those in contention for the prize.

He played down the importance of the individual accolade. "It's not important whether I win it or not," he said. "If there are individual awards, it'll be the result of results with the team."

Per Premier Sports, being nominated for the award is nothing new for the Portugal international, who has been one of the best players on the planet for a long time now:

Sarri's bespoke style of football was always going to place different demands on the Juventus players, and many were intrigued to see how Ronaldo would fare under the tutelage of the new manager.

Under Sarri, he appears to be having more of an influence in general play than he did under Allegri last term, with Ronaldo using his speed, strength and awareness to bring others into the game.

He's still been prolific too, with four goals in seven top-flight appearances this term. As OptaPaolo noted, the 34-year-old has found goals easy to come by since his switch to Italian football:

Per Italian Football TV, Sarri was also full of praise for his star forward and the determination he continues to show despite his success:

Overall, it's still early days in the new manager's tenure, and the success of the job he's done will ultimately be determined by the silverware won come the end of the campaign.

In Serie A, Inter Milan are just a point back on the Bianconeri and appear set to be serious challengers under Antonio Conte.

Juventus will also be expected to better last season's quarter-final run in the Champions League, a competition Ronaldo has already won five times in his distinguished career.